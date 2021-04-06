ECU will not hold 2021 spring football game due to COVID-19 pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina’s Purple-Gold Football Spring Game, originally scheduled for April 17 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, will not be played due to the COVID-19 pandemic according to an announcement by director of athletics Jon Gilbert.

The Pirates’ spring practice schedule and all related activities were paused last week before the program was cleared to officially resume action Tuesday afternoon.

“Our goal is to be cautious moving forward in the spring while working closely with our medical staff and make sure we get our 10 remaining practices in,” Gilbert said. “We are looking forward to welcoming our fans back for a Meet the Pirates event in August followed by the home opener against South Carolina on Sept. 11.”

Season tickets are on sale with packages starting as low as $99 (depending on location) each and purchases may be made via ECU’s Online Ticket Center or by calling the Athletics Ticket Office at (252) 737-4500. The Pirates open the season on Thursday, Sept. 2 against Appalachian State at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.