ECU wins Bill Carson Invitational titles

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina hosted the Sixth Annual Bill Carson Invitational Saturday at the Minges Family Field at the Bate Foundation Track & Field Facility, defeating UNCW on both the men’s and women’s sides of the meet.

The Pirate women downed the Seahawks 121-60 to win their fifth-straight team championship while the men picked up a 92-75 victory to capture the team title for the fourth time in the last five years the event has been contested.

On an individual basis, ECU set four meet records and won 27 events – 16 on the women’s side and 11 on the men’s.

“I am extremely proud of how both teams competed today,” Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Curt Kraft said. “It is so exciting to have the student-athletes compete in front of their friends and families. Hosting our home meet is always my favorite time of the year. We got better today as a team without a doubt. We had numerous personal records and lifetime bests.

“One of the highlights today was honoring our senior student-athletes. It’s always sad to see a group of seniors move on. We appreciate all the time and effort they have put into the Pirate track and field program. Now we turn our attention to next weekend’s meet at the University of South Carolina.”

Ryan Davis continued his stellar start to the outdoor season, breaking two meet records during the day in the hammer and discus with respective marks of 67.42 and 56.95 meters. Sommer Knight also put together a meet-record performance in the pole vault, clearing 4.11 meters, as did Matthew Russell in the 5,000-meter run – clocking in at 14:57.02. Knight’s total in the pole vault moved her into first place on the American Athletic Conference performance list while Davis’ mark in the discus puts him second in the league.

Royal Burris improved his 200-meter dash time to 20.98 in winning the event. He now sits third on the AAC performance list. Abby Yourkavitch also won her event, clocking in with a time of 35:30.15 to move into second in the league. Candice Whitley is now third in the American as she captured the event title in the discus with a mark of 49.24 meters.

Up Next: East Carolina returns to action April 10 at the Gamecock Invitational in Columbia, S.C.

Bill Carson Invitational Event Winners (Women)

100m – Melicia Mouzzon (11.81)

400m – Leya Essex (57.36)

800m – Lindsay Yentz (2:18.41)

1,500m – Lindsay Yentz (4:35.65)

5,000m – Jaeden Phelix (18:11.57)

10,000m – Abby Yourkavitch (35:30.15)

100m High Hurdles – Alyssa Sandy (14.17)

400m Intermediate Hurdles – Shellbi Chapman (1:02.32)

4×100 Relay – Mariah Atwater, Rosalynd Hollingsworth, Melicia Mouzzon, D’Nia Freeman (46.60)

4×400 Relay – Leya Essex, Shellbi Chapman, Alyssa Sandy, Naomi Whitaker (4:03.12)

High Jump – Molly Stecker (1.64m)

Pole Vault – Sommer Knight (4.11m)

Triple Jump – Brooke Stith (12.20m)

Shot Put – Destiny Griffin (13.18m)

Discus – Candice Whitley (49.24m)

Javelin – Rebekah Bergquist (39.17m)

Bill Carson Invitational Event Winners (Men)

100m – Cameron Moore (11.26)

200m – Royal Burris (20.98)

800m – Chase Osborne (2:18.41)

1,500m – Chase Osborne (3:56.93)

5,000m – Matthew Russell (18:11.57)

10,000m – Austin Mathews (31:20.26)

Pole Vault – Starrett Vesper (4.63m)

Triple Jump – Nate Williams (14.03m)

Shot Put – Ryan Davis (15.93m)

Discus – Ryan Davis (56.95m)

Hammer – Ryan Davis (67.42m)