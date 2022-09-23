GREENVILLE, N.C. – Strong doubles play highlighted the ECU women’s tennis team’s participation on day one of the UNCG Duals as the Pirates captured four singles wins and three doubles victories Friday afternoon at the UNCG Tennis Courts.

“Today was not a great day for us mentally,” head coach Kirstin Burgess said. “Our weaknesses were really exposed and UNCG did a good job taking advantage of the openings we provided. Doubles showed a lot of improvement from last weekend!”

A trio of ECU doubles pairs completed a sweep of Elon as Ines Bachir and Alisha Hussain disposed of Julie Ball and Olivia Archer 6-3 while Kim Auerswald and Isabella Rivera Ortiz beat Lizette Reding and Helen Sarikulaya 6-2 and Anne Lou Champion and Martina Muzzolon emerged triumphant over Miray Konar and Shauna Galvin 6-4. Joan Madi and Laura Becker took on UNCG’s Arina Babkova and Raegan Mitchell, falling by a 6-1 margin.

In singles play, Alisha Hussain remained undefeated in the fall with a comfortable 6-1, 6-1 victory over Juliana Craft of the host Spartans. Muzzolon took down Babkova 7-6, 6-2 while Ines Bachir rallied for a 3-6, 6-1 (10-6) win over Hanna Giddings and Champion topped Alexandra Dodashev Enbert 6-1, 6-2.

UNCG Duals Day One Results

Doubles Play

Bachir/Hussain (East Carolina) def. Ball/Archer (Elon) – 6-3

Auerswald/Rivera Ortiz (East Carolina) def. Reding/Sarikulaya (Elon) – 6-2

Champion/Muzzolon (East Carolina) def. Konar/Galvin – 6-4

Babkova/Mitchell (UNCG) def. Madi/Becker (East Carolina) – 6-1

Singles Play

Hussain (East Carolina) def. Craft (UNCG) – 6-1, 6-1

Muzzolon (East Carolina) def. Babkova (UNCG) – 7-6, 6-2

Bachir (East Carolina) def. Giddings (UNCG) – 3-6, 6-1 (10-6)

Champion (East Carolina) def. Dodashev Enbert (UNCG) – 6-1, 6-2

Gallagher (UNCG) def. Auerswald (East Carolina) – 3-6, 6-3 (10-5)

Mitchell (UNCG) def. Rivera Ortiz (East Carolina) – 6-3, 5-7 (10-2)

Urso (UNCG) def. Madi (East Carolina) – 7-5, 6-3

Olexa (UNCG) def. Becker (East Carolina) – 4-6, 6-4 (10-8)