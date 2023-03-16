AUSTIN, Texas (WNCT) — The East Carolina University women’s basketball team is in full March Madness mode after arriving in Austin, Texas, on Thursday.

The Pirates, the No. 13 seed, will face the host Texas Longhorns, the No. 4 seed, on Saturday at 10 p.m. at Moody Center. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

ECU flew out of Greenville Thursday afternoon and arrived in Texas a couple of hours later. The Pirates (23-9) will hold workouts, watch game film and do all the little things to soak up the atmosphere and enjoy the moment before taking on the Longhorns (25-9).

WNCT’s Brian Bailey is with the Pirates and filed a report at 6 about the team’s day.