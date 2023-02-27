GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Almost five months after being picked to finish last in the American Athletic Conference coaches poll, the East Carolina women’s basketball team has a chance to secure the second seed in the upcoming conference tournament.

In order for that to happen, the Pirates need Tulane to defeat Memphis on Wednesday night.

ECU could have clinched the No. 2 seed with a win over Tulane on Saturday, but the Green Wave won that game, 64-56. With that loss, ECU needed Memphis to lose one of its final two games in order to clinch the second seed. That almost happened on Sunday, but the Tigers escaped with a 69-68 overtime win at SMU.

The AAC Tournament starts March 6. The Pirates have already clinched a first-round bye, so they won’t play their first tournament game until March 7.