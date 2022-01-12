ECU women can’t rally after first-half deficit against Tulsa

TULSA, OKLA. – A 29-point first-half deficit was too much to overcome as the East Carolina women’s basketball team fell at Tulsa 71-59 on Tuesday night.

East Carolina falls to 7-8 on the season with an 0-2 AAC mark while Tulsa improves to 11-2 overall with a 2-1 league ledger.

How It Happened

Tulsa came into the game ranked second in the nation in three-point field goal percentage and the Golden Hurricane showed their shooting prowess in the first quarter. Tulsa shot 3-of-5 from three in the first 10 minutes while also making 7-of-8 free throws on its way to scoring 26 points.

The deficit could have been worse for East Carolina if not for Taniyah Thompson. The junior guard shot 4-of-6 in the first quarter, scoring eight of ECU’s 12 points.

Tulsa continued to pad its lead in the second quarter. The Golden Hurricane shot over 50% from the floor for the second straight quarter while ECU shot 4-of-21 (.190). That allowed Tulsa to outscore ECU 21-11 in the second and take a 47-23 lead into halftime.

It was a different East Carolina team that came out of the locker room for the second half. The Pirates began to ratchet up the defensive pressure, forcing eight Tulsa turnovers and holding the Golden Hurricane to 4-of-13 (.308) shooting in the third quarter.

On the other end, ECU scored nearly as many points in the third frame as the Pirates did in the first half. Tylar Bennett provided a threat inside, scoring nine points while Thompson added seven more. The Pirates got 11 points off Tulsa turnovers and 14 points in the paint, allowing them to close the deficit to just 59-45 heading into the fourth.

While ECU’s defense continued to slow down Tulsa, holding the Golden Hurricane to 3-of-14 (.214) in the fourth quarter, the Pirate offense could not do enough to get the deficit into single digits. The Pirates closed it to 11 on a Raven Johnson jumper that made it 64-53 with 4:17 remaining, but that was as close as East Carolina got.

Leading Pirates

Thompson finished with 16 points to lead ECU, her sixth straight game scoring in double-figures and the 13th time in 15 games she has scored at least 10 points.

Raven Johnson scored in double-figures for the second straight game, scoring 11 points to go with five rebounds.

Bennett narrowly missed her first double-double as a Pirate, finishing with nine points and eight rebounds as well as a pair of blocks.

Morgan Moseley did a little bit of everything, finishing with six points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Up Next

The Pirates will have a quick turnaround as they travel to Dallas for a Thursday afternoon battle. East Carolina will take on SMU at 4 p.m., inside Moody Coliseum with the game broadcast on ESPN+.