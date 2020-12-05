ECU women fall at Duke

DURHAM N.C. – Miela Goodchild paced four Duke players in double figures Saturday afternoon, propelling the Blue Devils to a 72-47 non-conference victory over East Carolina inside Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Pirates (1-3) concluded a stretch of three-straight contests against “Power Five” competition while Duke (3-0), who is receiving votes in the top 25, remained unbeaten in three home outings.

Freshman guard Synia Johnson led ECU with nine points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field while graduate guard/forward Dominique Claytor contributed six points and tallied four steals. Additionally, freshman forward Morgan Moseley played a season-high 12 minutes, finishing with eight points and a steal.

Goodchild nailed six three-point field goals in the game while knocking down eight of 12 from the field for a game-high 24 points. Jaida Patrick (11), Mikayla Boykin (10) and Jade Williams (10) also reached double digits in the scoring column while Onome Akinbode-James pulled down nine rebounds. Patrick also dished out six of the Blue Devils’ 17 assists.

Duke shot the ball exceptionally well, hitting 27 of 54 attempts from the field (17 of 30 in the first half), to offset 23 turnovers which ECU turned into 21 points. The Pirates finished the game firing at a 31-percent overall clip, draining 18 of their 58 tries. East Carolina held the advantage in blocked shots (4-1) and steals (16-6) but the Blue Devils owned the upper hand on the glass by a 51-21 margin, pulling down 14 offensive rebounds.

The home team seized control at the outset of the game, scoring the first 15 points before the Pirates scratched the scoreboard via a driving layup by Claytor. Senior guard Lashonda Monk then scored off of a Duke turnover to make it 15-4 at the four-minute mark, however, the Blue Devils netted the last nine points of the stanza to pull ahead by 20.

Monk scored the first two points of the second quarter following a steal by graduate guard Justice Gee to slice the Duke advantage to under 20. Goodchild nailed a pair of triples from there to leave the Blue Devils with a 30-6 edge with 8:25 on the clock and Duke continued to pull further ahead, using another three to establish a 33-7 lead. ECU managed to get it down to a 22-point margin after a Monk pull-up jumper at the 5:49 mark. The Blue Devils ended the half on a 12-6 run to take a 45-17 advantage into the break.

Goodchild (19) and Monk (6) led their respective squads in the scoring in the first two quarters. Duke enjoyed a 27-7 edge in the rebounding battle and shot 56.7 percent from the field. The Pirates forced the Blue Devils into 11 turnovers and recorded eight steals.

A three-point field goal by Boykin extended the Duke lead to a game-high 35 points (60-25) with 3:25 remaining in the third quarter. Sophomore guard Katerina Tsineke put in the final two of the period to make it a 62-29 contest heading into the final 10 minutes.

With the Blue Devils ahead 67-32 with 7:19 to play, a Moseley free throw sparked a 6-0 run that pulled ECU within 29. Duke pulled in front by as much as 32 points the rest of the way before Moseley drained a three with 24 seconds left to provide the game’s final margin.