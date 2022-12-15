BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s basketball team fell to the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs 67-59 on Thursday at Paul Porter Arena.

Gardner-Webb used a 24-14 fourth quarter to break open a close game which saw seven lead changes and eight ties.

It was a defensive struggle for most of the first quarter with the teams entering the first media timeout with only five points scored, all for the Pirates (7-4). The teams got running a bit in the latter part of the quarter with Jhessyka Williams scoring eight of the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ (8-3) 10 points in the period. ECU led 11-10 through the first 10 minutes of the game.

The game continued to be a back-and-forth full-court affair as the teams began to trade buckets – and still plenty of defensive stops. The lead changed hands five times in the period, as well as three ties, as Gardner-Webb took a 27-26 margin into halftime.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs got off to a quick start in the third quarter, jumping out to a 31-26 lead before a 9-0 Pirates run claimed the lead right back for ECU. The Pirates forced five turnovers, causing chaos with their full-court pressure defense. ECU went into the fourth quarter with a 45-43 lead.

The scoring stalled in the first half of the final quarter as it seemed that neither team could buy a basket. A corner triple by Garder-Webb’s Micahla Funderburk leveled the score at 49 with 5:18 remaining in the game and resulted in a series of traded baskets for the two teams – including back-to-back layups for Synia Johnson.

Gardner-Webb’s Lauren Bevis hit a three to break the tie and give the Runnin’ Bulldogs the lead with 2:35 remaining – it was a lead they would not relinquish. Gardner-Webb made five of their final seven field goals while the Pirates hit only two of their final 11 as a 14-4 run sealed the game.

Ultimately, Williams proved too much to handle, scoring five points in the final two minutes and 27 total on the game. Offensively, the Pirates simply couldn’t find enough points. The team shot 37.1 percent from the field and just 7.7 percent from deep while Amiya Joyner was the only player to reach double-figure scoring.



Up Next

The Pirates return to Minges Coliseum on Monday, Dec. 19 for a 6 p.m. tip against North Carolina A&T.