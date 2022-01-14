ECU women fall at SMU

DALLAS – Despite a 20-point fourth-quarter effort behind the play of Taniyah Thompson, who scored a team-high 15 points, the East Carolina women’s basketball team fell to SMU 60-49 Thursday night in American Athletic Conference action.

With the setback, the Pirates fall to 7-9 (0-3 AAC) on the season and the Mustangs improve to 8-6 (1-0 AAC).

Thompson hit 6-of-23 shots from the field including going 3-of-4 from the charity stripe. Da’Ja Green added 11 points going 5-of-14 after playing 22 minutes. After the first period, the Pirates trailed 19-8 with Thompson scoring six points. Mustang guard Kayla White connected on 4-of-6 shots during the first quarter as the top scorer with nine.

Following a 39-16 deficit at the half, ECU dropped in 13 points behind Green’s seven to cut the lead to 48-29 before outscoring SMU 20-12 in the final period behind Thompson’s six points, coupled with five from Synia Johnson and four from Green.

The Pirates return to action at home on Sunday, Jan. 16 when they play host to Cincinnati. Tip-off at Minges Coliseum is set for 1 p.m. (ET).