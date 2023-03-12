GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The East Carolina women’s basketball team is officially going dancing.

Say hello to your 2023 @American_Conf champion, @ECUWBB! 🔥



The Pirates are going dancing for the 3rd time in program history‼️#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/SUTQWoWArl — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 10, 2023

After a 46-44 thriller over the Houston Cougars in the AAC Championship earlier this week, the Pirates (23-9) punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament. It’s the third time in program history the team advances to the big dance and first time since 2007.

“Today has been really special, Pirate Nation is so special” ECU Women’s Basketball Coach Kim McNeill. pic.twitter.com/zKRtOJio4u — Pirate Radio ☠️ (@PR927FM) March 13, 2023

ECU was picked to finish last in the AAC in the preseason poll of the league’s coaches.

🏴‍☠️🏀 ECU Women’s Basketball is headed to Texas to face the Longhorns in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament! pic.twitter.com/JfQVEdXcDM — Pirate Radio ☠️ (@PR927FM) March 13, 2023

Defining moments so far this season for ECU women’s basketball

The team held a watch party at East Carolina University in Towne Bank Tower Sunday night as they waited to see where they were headed next. They joined others in watching as the brackets were revealed on ESPN.

On Sunday, ECU found out they are tabbed as a 13 seed in ESPN’s NCAA Tournament selection show and will face Texas in Austin in the Seattle Regional. The date and time will be set likely on Monday.

Click here to read more from ECUPirates.com and to see a copy of the women’s bracket.