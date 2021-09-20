ECU women in control at Pirate Collegiate Classic

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s golf team shot 12-over-par 588, while three Pirates concluded the day in the top 5 to build a 15-stroke lead after two rounds at the Pirate Collegiate Classic at the Greenville Country Club Monday.

Scoring and photo gallery from ECU Sports Information

After shooting 10-over in round one, ECU was tied with Towson atop the leaderboard thanks to Oda Sofie Kilsti who carded a 4-under 68. Kilsti repeated her performance in round two while senior Kathryn Carson fired a 2-under 70 as the Pirates surged ahead of the remainder of the 10-team field.

The Pirates shot 2-over in the second round to move ahead of the remainder of the 10-team field. Charleston Southern and Towson are tied for second at 27-over 603 followed by Marshall in fourth at 28-over 604. Fellow American Athletic Conference member Cincinnati sits alone in sixth place at 41-over 617 five strokes behind fifth-place High Point.

At 8-under-par, Kilsti leads the field by seven strokes. Jordan Cornelius of Towson is in second place at 1-under followed by Cincinnati’s Katie Hallinan in third at even par with Carson and ECU junior Caroline Hermes tied for fourth at 1-over.

Kilsti recorded a tournament-best 11 birdies, while Hermes sank nine birdie putts. Carson’s 28 pars were also tops on the day.

Redshirt freshman Riley Hamilton and true freshman Macie Burcham, who made her ECU debut this afternoon, each stand inside the top 20 heading into Tuesday’s final round. Hamilton is tied for 16th at 9-over, while Burcham is tied for 18th at 10-over. Freshman Andrea Miralles Llopis rounds out the Pirate lineup and finished the day at 14-over, bouncing back from a 10-over first round to shoot 4-over in round two.

The final round of the Pirate Collegiate Classic will begin Tuesday morning at 8:15 a.m. ECU will tee off alongside players from Charleston Southern and Towson beginning at 9:05 off No. 1.