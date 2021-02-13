ECU women lose heartbreaker at Temple

PHILADELPHIA, PA. – A back-and-forth fourth quarter finished with the ECU women’s basketball just a point short of Temple, falling 58-57 on Saturday afternoon in Pearson & McGonigle Hall.

ECU drops to 6-11 on the season and 4-8 in the AAC while Temple climbs to 8-8 overall and 8-5 in league play.

Lashonda Monk, Maddie Moore and Sierra DaCosta all paced ECU with 10 points each. Monk and Dominique Claytor each had three steals, with Claytor adding nine rebounds while Monk pulled down eight boards. Moore also added four blocks for the Pirates. For Temple, Mia Davis led the Owls with 20 points and six rebounds while Jasha Clinton had 13 points of her own.

After Temple led 18-12, ECU grabbed control of the game in the second quarter. Alexsia Rose provided a spark off the bench with back-to-back layups. That was the start of a 16-2 ECU run in which Monk scored six points and Claytor, DaCosta and Tiara Chambers each had two points. Temple got one point back when Clinton made a free throw, but DaCosta buried a three from the left wing as time expired to push ECU’s lead to 31-21 at the halftime break.

The Pirates pushed their lead to 12 in the early going of the third quarter, but Davis and Clinton helped propel Temple on a 20-7 run that put the Owls back in the ascendancy. After the teams traded baskets, DaCosta again made a play in the final seconds of the quarter, this time making a pair of free throws with a second on the clock to put ECU back in front 44-43 heading into the fourth.

The fourth quarter was a tightly-contested affair with neither team leading by more than three points. The two teams traded the lead three times in the opening minutes of the fourth before Moore and Thompson scored on two straight possessions to put ECU up three. Thompson answered a Temple field goal with a second jumper to stake ECU to a 52-49 lead halfway through the quarter.

Down the stretch, Temple grabbed hold of the game by going to Davis. The AAC Co-Preseason Player of the Year scored back to back layups to put Temple ahead.

After a few empty possessions and the clock ticking under two minutes, Moore stepped up for the Pirates. She got to the free throw line after a Thompson steal and made one-of-two to tie the score. After a steal by Claytor, DaCosta fed Moore in the post and she made a turnaround jumper to give ECU the lead once again with 56 seconds remaining.

Heading into the final minute, Temple was just 3-of-15 from beyond the three-point arc. The Owls got their biggest triple of the game from Asonah Alexander, putting them up one. On the next ECU possession, Monk got into the lane and was fouled. The senior went to the line and calmly made both free throws with 24 seconds left.

Temple had one more answer for the Pirates. Davis got free after a timeout and made a layup to put Temple ahead on the ninth lead change of the fourth quarter. ECU had a final possession to take the lead, but could not get a shot up, allowing the Owls to escape with the one-point win.

ECU will be back on the road this week when the Pirates head to Houston on Wednesday afternoon. That contest is slated for a 4 p.m., start inside the Fertita Center and will be broadcast on ESPN+.