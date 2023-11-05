GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s basketball team is set to begin their 2023-24 season on the road as they travel west to face the Elon Phoenix on Monday at 7 p.m.

WNCT Sports Talk: Farmville’s Amiya Joyner on winning the AAC title and a 2023-24 outlook

The game will be available for streaming on FloSports ($).



A Season to Remember

The Pirates enter the new season after a historic campaign a season ago which concluded with the program’s third-ever NCAA Tournament appearance after winning the 2023 American Athletic Conference Tournament with a thrilling 46-44 win over Houston. The Pirates burst onto the scene after being picked dead last in the conference preseason poll and went on a tear which saw coach Kim McNeill named AAC Coach of the Year, Danae McNeal being named AAC Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player and Amiya Joyner being named AAC Freshman of the Year. The Pirates return 83.8 percent of their 2022-23 scoring production from a squad that went 23-10 – part of the reason hopes are so high entering the new year.

Get Ready For 2023 East Carolina Basketball