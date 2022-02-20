ECU women place sixth at Reynolds Lake Oconee Invitational

Tournament: Reynolds Lake Oconee Invitational

Location: Eatonton, Ga.

Course: Great Waters Golf Course

ECU Finish: t6th of 14 teams (306-302-303=911, +47)

Top ECU Individual: Julie Boysen Hillestad (t14th, 76-74-73=223)

EATONTON, Ga. – Senior Julie Boysen Hillestad (76-74-73) shot a 7-over par 223 at the Reynolds Lake Oconee Invitational to help East Carolina to a sixth-place tie over the weekend.

The three-day, 54-hole event was held at the par 72, 6,001-yard Great Waters Golf Course.

The Pirates posted a 47-over 911 (306-302-303), trailing tournament champion East Tennessee State (887, 23-over) and American Athletic Conference member Tulane (910/5th), while matching Delaware.

In addition to Boysen Hillestad’s 14th-place finish, junior Oda Sofie Kilsti stood tied for 18th after carding a 225 (79-73-73). In addition, senior Kathryn Carson wrapped up tourney play 35th with a 77-75-78=230, freshman Andrea Miralles Llopis was tied for 50th with a 74-80-80=234 and redshirt freshman Riley Hamilton finished 77th with a three-round total of 250 (79-92-79).

ECU ranked fifth among the field in Par 3 scoring (3.28), while Kilsti notched the top individual accolade with a tournament co-best 11 birdies.

The Pirates will return to action on Monday, March 7 when they participate in the Rivers Landing Classic at the River Landing Golf Course in Wallace, N.C.