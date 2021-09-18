ECU women place third, men fifth at Virginia Invitational

EARLYSVILLE, Va. – The East Carolina cross country teams, continuing to build towards the American Athletic Conference Championships in October, faced a strong field of regionally-ranked squads at the Virginia Invitational at Panorama Farms.

The women captured third place while the men ended up in fifth. Navy edged host Virginia for the men’s team title, but the Cavalier women’s side ran a near-perfect race to out-distance the Midshipmen for the crown.

Landing just outside the top 10, junior Abby Yourkavitch claimed 11th place with a 5K performance of 18:05. Freshman Madeline Hill was 12th, just two seconds behind her teammate. Sophomore Alyssa Zack took 28th in a time of 18:48 while freshman Lily Schlossberg ended up 45th at 19:20.

“We got to race on a very challenging course today against some very tough teams,” head coach Josey Weaver said. “I thought our women did a great job of stepping up to the challenge of not having our full squad. We can use this as another stepping stone toward the championships ahead.”

Junior Ethan Hageman was the top finisher for the men, crossing the line in an 8K time of 25:36 for 20th place. Sophomore Chase Osborne took 29th at 25:54 while freshman Colin McCauley was 35th and turned in a time of 26:04. Freshman Jack Dingman (37th/26:12) and senior Josh Spare (38th/26:17) rounded out the top five.

“Our men also had to step up with a few of our members not racing,” Weaver added. “I liked the way we competed, and I’m excited for what’s to come. We will now be transitioning into a new phase of our training to prepare for the championships ahead.”

Up Next: East Carolina returns to competition Oct. 1 when the Pirates participate in the prestigious Paul Short Run in Bethlehem, Pa.

Virginia Invitational Women’s Team Scores

Virginia (17)

Navy (48)

East Carolina (103)

High Point (108)

William & Mary (138)

Maryland (142)

Marshall (159)

Longwood (257)

Virginia Invitational Men’s Team Scores

Navy (31)

Virginia (38)

William & Mary (79)

High Point (89)

East Carolina (134)

Norfolk State (174)

Marshall (211)

Longwood (242)