WICHITA, Kan. – Sommer Knight won her second-straight pole vault conference title Saturday at the AAC Outdoor Championships in what was a strong day for the East Carolina women’s squad at Cessna Stadium.

Knight attained a clearance of 4.27 meters to easily outdistance the field as one of only two competitors to vault higher than four meters.

The Pirate women are in second place as a team entering the last day of the meet, garnering 47.50 points thus far. Memphis paces the team standings with 64 points. The ECU men are in seventh place with 12 points.

Niejel Wilkins earned all-conference honors in the long jump with a mark of 7.52 meters. Matthew Russell also scored three points in the steeplechase, crossing the line in 9:26.41 to claim sixth place. Additionally, Starrett Vesper was sixth in the decathlon with a total of 4,142 points.

On the women’s side, Mackenzie Whitaker was fourth in the long jump with a mark of 6.02 meters while Brooke Stith was seventh at 5.85 meters.

Destiny Griffin snagged bronze medal accolades in the shot put with an effort of 15.41 meters as Naadiya Faison was fourth with a mark of 15.23 meters.

Lindsay Yentz tallied five more points for the team score in the steeplechase, notching a time of 11:10.55 to finish in fourth place.

Several Pirates will be in action on the final day of the meet, competing in a number of finals on the track and in the field. The bulk of the action gets underway at 2:30 p.m.