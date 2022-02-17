ECU women see win streak end at Houston

HOUSTON – Despite 28 points from Taniyah Thompson, the East Carolina women’s basketball fell to Houston 67-55 on Wednesday night in the Fertitta Center.

ECU drops to 10-15 overall with a 3-9 league record while Houston improves to 12-12 and 5-7 in AAC play.

How It Happened

East Carolina was the aggressor in the early going. A Thompson triple followed by a Synia Johnson strip-and-score staked the Pirates to a 5-0 lead. ECU held onto the lead for most of the opening quarter thanks to Thompson and Johnson, with the pair combining for 13 of ECU’s 17 points. But a late Houston run, behind seven points from Laila Blair and six from Britney Onyeje, put the Cougars in front 19-17 after one.

Thompson was the only Pirate who could get much offense going in the second quarter. The junior guard had 12 points, shooting 4-of-5 from the floor and 2-of-2 from beyond the arc, while playing all 10 minutes. That helped ECU close the gap to 32-31 at halftime.

The Pirates got the first point of the second half, a Thompson free throw, but from there Houston went on a run. The Cougars went on an 11-1 run, with a Tylar Bennett free throw representing the only point for ECU, which made it 43-33 with 2:25 remaining in the third quarter.

ECU showed some fight, as a Da’Ja Green triple and a layup for Thompson cut the lead back to five, but Blair got a second chance bucket to close the third, making it 45-38 heading into the fourth.

The Pirate offense was better in the fourth quarter, scoring 17 points, including nine from Green. Unfortunately, Houston’s was even better. The Cougars shot 8-of-12 (.667) from the floor in the fourth and East Carolina never got closer than six points.

Pirate Notes

Johnson finished with seven steals, a career-high and the most by a Pirate since Dominique Claytor recorded seven against Cincinnati on Feb. 24, 2021. 8 most since Monk on Jan. 5, 2020. 9 most since Monk on Feb. 29, 2020.

The 21 first half points were the second-highest single-half total for Thompson this season, she scored 23 in the second half of the contest at Temple.

It was the fourth straight game of at least 20 points for Thompson as she finished with 28, her second streak of at least four such games this season. She has also scored at least 10 points in 15 straight games, the longest streak since Jada Payne went 17 in 2015-16.

Thompson played all 40 minutes, the second time in her career she has gone the distance and the first since playing all 40 against Temple in the AAC Championship First Round in 2020.

Green finished with 12 points, her eighth game in double figures. Green is now second on the team in double-figure scoring games, trailing Thompson’s 23.

Up Next

The Pirates will have another road trip, this time heading to Cincinnati for a matinee on Saturday.