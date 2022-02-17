ECU women sit fifth after first day of AAC swimming and diving finals

DALLAS – The East Carolina women’s swimming and diving team wrapped up day one of the 2022 American Athletic Conference Championships competing in the 3-meter dive and the 200 Medley relay and currently sit in fifth place with 36 points.

The 200 medley relay team of freshman Alayna Carson, junior Caitlin Reynera, senior Mia Cote and senior Randi Palandro finished fourth with a season-best time of 1:42.37 earning 30 points. Carlson posted a time of 26.25 followed by Reynera’s time of 28.09. Cote posted a time of 24.84 and Palandro finished at a 23.19 rate.

Junior Anna Otto earned five points finishing 12th overall and fourth in the B-Final with a finals score of 231.10 in the B-Finals, which set a season-high score in the 3-meter dive. Fellow upperclassman Kat White posted a score of 217.70 taking 16th overall and eighth in the B-Final.

Women’s Team Scores

Houston – 154 SMU – 109 Tulane – 90 Cincinnati – 38 East Carolina – 36

The Pirates will be back in the pool and diving well starting at 11 a.m. (ET) inside the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr McMillion Natatorium.