ECU women succeed at Paul Short Run

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Participating in what is considered the premier regular season cross country meet in the nation, East Carolina showed well at the Paul Short Run held Friday at Lehigh University’s Goodman Campus Cross Country Course.

The Pirate women finished 15th out of 38 teams while the men slotted 29th in a 40-squad field.

Abby Yourkavitch was the top ECU finisher, placing 70th in the 6K with a career-best time of 21:22. Freshman Madeline Hill was next, crossing the line in 21:40 to claim 96th place. Lily Schlossberg, Jenna Strange and Alyssa Zack rounded out the top five with respective times of 21:47, 21:48 and 22:02.

“Our women had the best team performance I’ve been a part of since arriving at ECU,” head coach Josey Weaver said. “They ran for each other. We had everything from upper class leadership to newcomers stepping up in a big way. There’s more work to do in the weeks ahead, but very proud of the way we lined up and raced.”

On the men’s side, Chase Osborne clocked an 8K time of 25:08 while Austin Mathews was next in 160th place with a time of 25:13. Colin McCauley and Ethan Hageman both ended up at 25:22 to snag 180th and 181st before Josh Spare closed out the scoring in 246th (25:46).

“We had a mix bag of performances today for the men,” Weaver commented. “We will use lessons learned from today to go back to work in preparation for the AAC Championships and NCAA Regionals a month from now. I’m excited to see this group progress over the next four weeks. Our home meet will be a great test to see how we are shaping up.”

Up Next: East Carolina hosts the Pirate Invitational Oct. 15 at Overton’s Lake Kristi.