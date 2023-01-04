MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The East Carolina women’s basketball team defeated the Memphis Tigers, 55-47, Tuesday night in Elma Roane Fieldhouse. It was a tight affair that was ultimately decided by a late run as the Pirates claimed the conference win.

East Carolina (10-5, 1-1 AAC) used a ferocious fourth-quarter effort to storm back for the win. After entering the fourth down by three, a 10-0 run over two minutes and 35 seconds gave ECU a lead it would not relinquish.

Danae McNeal was phenomenal in the final quarter, scoring 11 points and knocking in a bounty of free throws. The senior guard led all scorers in the game with 20 on the day to go with a trio of steals. McNeal is averaging 17.25 points per game when recording three-or-more steals and did so again Tuesday.

For Memphis (8-7, 0-2 AAC), Madison Griggs was as good as advertised and then some. The senior guard – and Memphis career three-point record holder – rained in six three pointers to lead the Tigers with 18 points.

As a team, the Pirates racked up nine points off turnovers and 14 points in the paint in the fourth and forced five turnovers. Additionally, the team made seven free throws in the final minutes to ice the game from the line.

In her first start of the season, Micah Dennis ran the point like a veteran and got the Pirates organized for 13 assists on 21 field goals. Dennis also scored six points and recorded a pair of steals.

Amiya Joyner was solid again, registering her fourth-straight double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds in the game.

After struggling to get out on the break a game ago with only six fast break points, ECU was able to get on the run for nine points in the first half alone on Tuesday. This was thanks in part to forcing 14 points in the half which in turn resulted in 15 points off turnovers in the opening 20 minutes.

The Pirates return home Sunday to take on Tulane at 2 p.m. in Minges Coliseum.