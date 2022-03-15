Tournament: Briar’s Creek Invitational

Location: Johns Island, S.C.

Course: The Golf Club at Briar’s Creek

ECU Finish: T9th of 17 teams (293-306-296=895; +31)

Top ECU Individual: Oda Sofie Kilsti (T18th, 74-74-72=220; +4)

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. – Junior Oda Sofie Kilsti (74-74-72) shot a 4-over par score of 220 at the Briar’s Creek Invitational to lead East Carolina to a ninth-place tie Tuesday.

The two-day, 54-hole event was held at The Golf Club at Briar’s Creek, a par-72, 6,116-yard course.

The Pirates posted a tournament score of 895 (293-306-296), matching Penn State and ahead of American Athletic Conference member Tulane and Big Ten Conference programs Nebraska, Wisconsin and Minnesota. Of the eight teams ahead of ECU in the final standings, four were nationally-ranked – No. 11 Michigan, No. 26 Illinois, No. 28 UCF and No. 47 Campbell.

Kilsti tied for 18th overall and turned in East Carolina’s top individual card for the second-straight outing after firing a three-under 213 at the River Landing Classic in Wallace last week. Freshman Andrea Miralles Llopis finished tied for 36th after recording a 225 (73-77-75), while senior Kathryn Carson shot a 228 (75-73-80), which was good enough for a share of 56th.

Rounding out the Pirates’ lineup were redshirt frehman Riley Hamilton (74-82-75=231, T66th) and senior Julie Boysen Hillestad, who was only two-over in the first and third rounds but had her second round dropped because of a scorecard violation (72-D-74=146).

Statistically, ECU stood fourth in birdies (35), and individually, Kilsti racked up 10 birdies (fifth-highest total) and Carson produced the team’s lone eagle.

The Pirates will return to action Sunday, March 27 when they participate in the Chattanooga (Tenn.) Classic at Black Creek Club.