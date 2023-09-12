PAWLEY’S ISLAND, S.C. – The East Carolina women’s golf team carded a final score of 23-over par 875 in three days of competition at the 2023 Golfweek Fall Challenge on Tuesday afternoon. The 54-hole event was contested at the par-71, 5,981-yard Caledonia Golf & Fish Club in Pawley’s Island, S.C.



Freshman Nicole Nash tallied a final score of 3-over par 216 to lead the Pirates in her collegiate debut with a 10th-place tie. Zoé Allaux carded a 4-over par 217 including 3-under par 68 performance in the second round to tie for 18th place and Ella Stalvey shot 6-over par 219 to tie for 25th to round out the ECU’s top three finishers.



“I’m proud of the effort this week,” director of golf Kevin Williams said. “We made some big mistakes which are hard to overcome but overall, a solid first event with three new faces in the lineup.”



Macie Burcham tied for 45th place with a final score of 11-over par 224 and Danielle Modder tallied a scorecard of 12-over par 225 to tie for 51st place.



UNC Wilmington (862) eked out Lipscomb (863) by one stroke to capture the team title and New Mexico State (869), Charleston Southern (870) and Delaware (873) rounded out the top-five finishing teams.



Up Next

The Pirates will have nine days before traveling to Greenville, S.C. to compete in the Lady Paladin Invitational, hosted by Furman at the Furman Golf Club Sep. 22-24.