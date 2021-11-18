ECU women top Hampton on Education Day

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) - Officials are remembering first responders who have died on Thursday. The annual Onslow Wreath Laying Ceremony took place this morning to honor them.

The event was at the public safety memorial, and it includes a sculpture called "Reflected in Our Eyes" with outlines of different first responders. The voids in the sculpture reflect those now missing from the community. Norman Bryson, Onslow County's Emergency Services Director, says it's always important to honor those who serve the community.