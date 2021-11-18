ECU women top Hampton on Education Day
GREENVILLE, N.C. – Another strong second half helped the East Carolina race to a 75-58 victory over Hampton in front of over 2,500 fans in Minges Coliseum.
ECU improves to 2-2 on the season while Hampton drops to 1-3.
How It Happened
- The Pirates got off to a slow start offensively, shooting just 4-of-15 (.267) from the field and turning the ball over six times in the opening 10 minutes. Hampton jumped out to a 6-0 lead, but a pair of free throws from both Danae McNeal and Alexsia Rose as well as a triple by Da’Ja Green helped ECU claw back to take its first lead at 13-12. Hampton added a free throw to make it 13-13 after one quarter.
- While ECU still shot under 37% in the second quarter, the Pirates began to turn Hampton over which led to easy baskets. The Purple and Gold scored nine points off nine Hampton turnovers in the second quarter. Rose was a big part of that effort, grabbing four steals and handing out three assists. When ECU was forced to operate in the half court, Tiara Chambers stepped up, shooting 3-of-4 (.750) and scoring six points in the frame. That helped ECU take a 30-24 lead into the locker room.
- For the second straight game, the Pirates roared out of the halftime break to take a healthy lead. ECU outscored Hampton 28-18 in the third, mainly through 11 points off Hampton turnovers. The Pirates shot 9-of-15 (.600) from the field, including 5-of-7 (.714) from three. Taniyah Thompson made three triples in the quarter on her way to 10 points while Green and Synia Johnson each had a make from beyond the arc. The East Carolina lead extended to 58-42 heading into the fourt.
- Five straight points from Raven Johnson extended the ECU lead to 63-44 with 8:39 remaining and it looked like ECU would cruise to the win. But Hampton answered with a 12-2 run to cut the lead to single digits with 3:24 remaining.
- Thompson stepped up for ECU to salt the game away. The junior guard buried her fourth three-pointer of the game and added a layup to push the lead back to 14. After a pair of free throws by Green, Thompson capped the 9-0 ECU run with another layup allowing the Pirates to comfortably close out the victory.
Leading Pirates
- For the third time in four games, Thompson led the Pirates in scoring, just missing her third straight 20-point game as she finished with 19 points.
- Tiara Chambers and Da’Ja Green had their first double-digit scoring games of the season, with Chambers finishing with 11 points while Green had 10. Raven Johnson was in double-figures for the second straight game with 10 points of her own.
- Along with her 11 points, Chambers had a team-high three blocks, helping the Pirates swat a season-high eight shots.
- The Pirates had at least 20 assists for the second straight game, finishing with 20 helpers on 26 field goals. Alexsia Rose was the main distributor for East Carolina, finishing with a career-high eight dimes as well as a career-best five steals. Green had four assists while Morgan Moseley set a new career-high with three assists.
- The Pirates had a 23-12 edge in turnovers, finishing with 15 steals and scoring 26 points off Hampton turnovers. ECU also used its size to its advantage, outscoring Hampton 32-18 in the paint.
Up Next
The Pirates will be back on the road on Sunday night when they travel to take on Wake Forest. Tipoff for that game is scheduled for 6 p.m., on ACC Network.