PHILADELPHIA – The East Carolina women’s basketball team defeated the Temple Owls, 72-51, on Wednesday afternoon in an AAC matchup at Temple’s Liacouras Center.

The Pirates were led once again by Danae McNeal with yet another career high of 28 points.

East Carolina (12-5, 3-1 AAC) held an ordinarily excellent shooting Temple (7-9, 2-2 AAC) team in check for just about the entire game. The Owls shot a mere 38.2 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from deep while turning the ball over 25 times.

Notably for the Pirates, the win in Philadelphia on Wednesday was the program’s first-ever on the road against the Owls and continues the team’s best start to a season, and to conference play, since 2013-14.

McNeal has been on an absolute tear of late and turned in another fantastic performance Wednesday with her 28 points while also finding herself at the foul line seemingly constantly, hitting 9-9 from the stripe, including 8-8 in the third quarter. This was the senior guard’s second-straight game with a career high in scoring after her 26-point outing against Tulane earned her an American Athletic Conference Player of the Week nod on Monday. McNeal scored 23 of her points in the second half alone.

It was in that third quarter when the Pirates took the game over, squashing any hopes of a Temple victory with a 17-0 run over the first 5:56 of the period and 25-11 overall. ECU led by as much as 29 in the period and it never even looked that close.

Micah Dennis had her best game running the point, setting the tone early with nine points and four rebounds in the first half while running the East Carolina offense to its best-looking performance of the year. The senior out of Canada finished the game with nine points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Though her double-double streak finally ended, three-time reigning AAC Freshman of the Week Amiya Joyner had yet another strong performance, shaking off a slow start on her way to a sturdy line of eight points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Fellow freshman Bobbi Smith also had a notable outing with seven points, four steals, three boards and a pair of blocks.

Up Next

The Pirates are out on the road again on Saturday for a 7 p.m. (EST) tilt with the SMU Mustangs in Dallas.