ECU women win five events In Richmond Duals

RICHMOND, Va. – Junior Caitlin Reynera, junior Polina Rukosuev and sophomore Flanary Patterson combined to win five events against Davidson during the second day of the Richmond Duals. The Pirates fell to the Wildcats 197-77 on the day.

“We had seven more season-best times today,” head coach Matt Jabs said. “It’s great to see the progress our girls are making from meet to meet. They bring an excellent attitude to every meet, support one another and that’s huge when you know the team wins aren’t going to be there based on the size of our team right now. The approach the girls have taken and the bond they are forming with each other is really impressive, fun to watch and excites us as coaches for the future.

“I want to thank Richmond, George Mason and Davidson for giving us the chance to race this weekend, it was a fun environment.”

Reynera won her two meets claiming the 100 (1:04.43) and the 200 (2:20.25) breaststrokes to remain undefeated on the season and earning 18 total points. Rukesuev claimed the 1650 free (17:50.10), while Patterson swept the 1 (234.10) and 3 (225.20) meter dives for the second-straight day.

“Caitlin has been a stud for us and a good leader for our younger swimmers,” Jabs added.

“Flanary is one of the hardest workers we have on the roster and that work is starting to pay off,” head diving coach Ryan McIntire said. “Really proud of both Flanary and Kat (White) today as it was probably their best meet so far this season.”

Freshman Rachel Gibson finished fourth in the 100 (1:07.80) and 200 (2:29.10) breaststrokes, while senior Randi Palandro took second in the 50 free (25:12) and third in the 100 free (55:01). Rukosuev also claimed second in the 500 free (5:18.66) and the 200 free relay team of freshman Grace Weed, freshman Ava Iannetta, Palandro and Reynera posted a time of 1:38.74 for second.

ECU returns to action next weekend when it travels to Lynchburg, Va. to take on Liberty (Oct. 29 at 6 p.m.) and Penn State (Oct. 30 at 11 a.m.).