ECU women win Pirate Invitational at Lake Kristi, men place second

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina cross country program hosted the Pirate Invitational Friday evening at Overton’s Lake Kristi and claimed the women’s team title in emphatic fashion.

The women posted a score of 24 points, easily out-pacing second-place UNC Greensboro (45 points). The men placed second behind UNCG in the 18-team field.

“Today was a good day for our women,” head coach Josey Weaver said. “We got to race in very hot temperatures in preparation for the potential racing conditions at the American Athletic Conference Championships. I was proud to watch every single one of our athletes lay down their best effort. That’s all you can ask as a coach. Leaving with the team title fills us with confidence heading to Tampa.”

Abby Yourkavitch continued her solid season with a 6K time of 21:41, ending up in fifth place, while Lindsay Yentz took sixth by crossing the finish line in 21:56. Madeline Hill, Alyssa Zack and Jenna Strange rounded out the top-five performers, collecting times of 22:30, 22:35 and 22:38.

On the men’s side, Chase Osborne and Austin Mathews finished in fifth and sixth place with 8K times of 25:02 and 25:05. They were followed close behind by Jack Dingman, Ethan Hageman and Colin McCauley who claimed 13th, 14th and 15th respectively. The group was separated by eight total seconds as they produced times of 25:32, 25:36 and 25:40.

“Our performance echoed another step in the right direction of improvement for the season,” Weaver commented. “We have had to be resilient all year battling a few injuries and minor sicknesses. We hope to line up even stronger in Tampa.”

Up Next: East Carolina takes on the field at the American Athletic Conference Championships Oct. 29 in Lakeland, Fla.