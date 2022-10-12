GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s basketball team has announced the addition of Director of Player Development Zachary Kilby.

Before moving to Greenville, Kilby resided along the Carolina coast while attending the University of North Carolina Wilmington where he graduated in May 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in communication studies.

During his time as a Seahawk, Kilby served as the social media manager for UNCW baseball and was a social media intern for the Wilmington Sharks baseball team during the 2021 season.

In his role with the Pirates, Kilby creates and produces content to grow the team’s social media following and increase fan engagement.