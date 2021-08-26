ECU women’s basketball announces 2021-22 nonconference schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C. – With an exciting mix of seven newcomers and seven returners, the East Carolina women’s basketball team will have 13 non-conference games to start building chemistry as the 2021-22 non-conference schedule was released on Thursday.



The Pirates open the season with back-to-back road games. East Carolina will open the season at the defending C-USA Champion Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders. That game will tipoff in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Nov. 9. The Pirates will then have a road game a bit closer to home as they battle defending Big South Champion High Point on Nov. 12.

CLICK HERE to see the 2021-22 women’s hoops schedule



East Carolina will open the home portion of its schedule on Nov. 15 when the Pirates welcome Gardner Webb to Minges Coliseum. Minges Coliseum will once again be full on Nov. 18 when Hampton comes to town for an 11 a.m., game. That contest will be East Carolina’s annual Education Day, with the 2019 edition seeing 6,509 students coming from all over Pitt County to set a Minges Coliseum attendance record.



ECU will travel down the road to Wake Forest for a game on Nov. 21 before closing out the month of November with back-to-back home games against Coppin State (Nov. 23) and Campbell (Nov. 28).



December starts with a visit to VCU, who is the third defending league champion on East Carolina’s schedule as the Rams won the Atlantic 10 in 2020-21. That game will take place on Dec. 1 and will be the only game outside of the state of North Carolina in the month of December.



Prior to a break due to finals, the Pirates will play a pair of home games. First, ECU will host Towson on Dec. 4 before welcoming NC Central on Dec. 6. The contest against Towson will be the Pirates’ annual Diabetes Awareness game. Following a 10-day break for finals, the Pirates will return to the court for road trips to NC A&T (Dec. 16) and UNCW (Dec. 19). The non-conference slate will come to an end when the Pirates host Maryland Eastern Shore on Dec. 21 for the team’s Holiday Game.



The Pirates’ American Athletic Conference schedule has not been finalized and will be announced at a later date along with tipoff times and the complete television slate.