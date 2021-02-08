ECU women’s basketball has game with South Florida postponed

GREENSBORO, N.C. – East Carolina made head coach Adler Augustin a winner in his Pirate debut, knocking off North Carolina A&T 3-1 (25-17, 25-22, 23-25, 25-14) Friday evening inside Moore Gymnasium.

Bri Wood and Sydney Kleinman both posted a match-high 15 kills and added 13 and 14 digs respectively for their first double-doubles of the campaign. Alisi Motu’apuaka turned in a solid ECU debut, posting a double-double of 40 assists and 13 digs. Camryn Allen recorded 12 digs in her first match as a Pirate. Additionally, redshirt sophomore S’mara Riley notched seven kills and 13 digs in her first action since her freshman campaign. Courteney Pitt paced the home side with 16 kills and eight digs while Edie Brewer ended up with a double-double of 30 assists and 11 digs.