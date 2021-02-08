ECU women’s basketball has game with South Florida postponed
GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina’s American Athletic Conference home women’s basketball game against No. 14 USF, originally scheduled for Feb. 10 inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, has been postponed due to COVID-19 related issues within the Bulls’ program.
Rescheduling information has yet to be determined.
ECU returns to action Saturday, Feb. 13, when it faces off against Temple in Philadelphia. Tipoff is scheduled for noon at Pearson & McGonigle Hall.