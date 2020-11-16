ECU women’s basketball reveals full nonconference schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Three contests against ACC and SEC institutions help comprise the five-game 2020-21 non-conference schedule for the East Carolina women’s basketball team, according to its release by school officials Monday.

The Pirates begin the campaign Nov. 25 by traveling north to Maryland for a meeting with Towson. ECU will then face off against Virginia in Charlottesville Nov. 29 in advance of its home opener against Georgia Dec. 3. Just two days later, East Carolina will make the short trip over to Durham to meet Duke inside Cameron Indoor Stadium before wrapping up the non-league slate at home versus VCU Dec. 9.

American Athletic Conference play will begin with four windows available for games in December (Dec. 14-17, Dec. 18-20, Dec. 21-23 and Dec. 28-31).

The full conference schedule, along with tipoff times and attendance protocol, will be announced at a later date. If not shown on ESPN2 or ESPNU, every women’s basketball home game will be available to stream via ESPN+.

2020-21 Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

Nov. 25 – at Towson (2 p.m.)

Nov. 29 – at Virginia (1 p.m.)

Dec. 3 – Georgia (6 p.m.)

Dec. 5 – at Duke (TBA)

Dec. 9 – VCU (6 p.m.)