GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina Athletics announced that renewals and season ticket orders for the 2023-24 women’s basketball season will be accepted beginning Thursday at 10 a.m.



The Pirates enter the season on the heels of the program’s third NCAA Tournament appearance after winning the 2023 American Athletic Conference Tournament in March. The team won 23 games a season ago, including a 13-3 mark at home.



The 2023-24 squad promises to be an exciting one with all five starters returning, including AAC Defensive Player of the Year Danae McNeal , AAC Freshman of the Year Amiya Joyner and AAC Tournament MVP Synia Johnson . Joining the fabulous returning group, a cast of tremendous newcomers will be joining the team this season including top-100 recruit Khia Miller .



The Pirates will get to celebrate their accomplishments once more at their home opener on Nov. 9 against USC Upstate when East Carolina will officially hang their 2023 American Athletic Conference Championship banner.



Other dates to look out for include Nov. 29 against Hampton which will serve as the team’s annual Education Day and Dec. 2 against Coppin State which will be the annual Diabetes Awareness Game.



On the court the Pirates have dialed up a tremendous home docket for 2023-24, including being at home for the entirety of December, capped off with a Dec. 30 tilt with the 2022 NCAA Champion South Carolina Gamecocks.



Into conference play, East Carolina will play host to a slew of familiar opponents, including 2023 NCAA Tournament participant South Florida as well as newcomers such as in-state foe Charlotte.



The Pirates’ full schedule can be found here – dates for conference play to be announced soon.



Ticket Information

Women’s basketball season tickets start as low as $45 for general admission and $60 for reserved seats. Courtside tickets will be available starting at $100 (Pirate Club membership required). ECU employees are eligible for a discounted rate of $35 for general admission season tickets.



ECU Athletics is excited to unveil new Lower Level Chairback seats to replace the bleachers on the team benches side of Minges Coliseum. These seats are $60 and are available to purchase in priority.



Lower Level Chairbacks: $60 per seat

Assigned: Pirate Club Priority Order as of September 25

Order Deadline: Monday, September 25 is the deadline to order tickets in priority.



CONTACT THE ECU ATHLETICS TICKET OFFICE (252-737-4500) OR CLICK HERE TO ORDER YOUR WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON TICKETS TODAY