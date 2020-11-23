ECU women’s basketball team kicks off 2020-21 season Wednesday at Towson

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The East Carolina women’s basketball team begins its second season of the Kim McNeill era Wednesday afternoon when it travels north to Maryland for a non-conference matchup with Towson at SECU Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.
For fans looking to follow the Pirates’ season opener, FloHoops.com (subscription required) will stream the contest while live stats will also be available.
ECU posted a 9-21 overall record and 6-10 American Athletic Conference mark a year ago while ranking second in the nation in steals, steals per game and turnovers forced as well as third in turnover margin.
2019-20 leading scorer Lashonda Monk (14.9 points per game) is back after winning AAC Defensive Player of the Year honors and All-AAC Second-Team laurels while unanimous American Conference Freshman Team selection Taniyah Thompson looks to build on a rookie campaign that saw her average 13.7 points per game.
The Pirates return all five starters, in addition to 11 total players, from last year’s roster while welcoming five newcomers to the program.
