GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The East Carolina women’s basketball team has 16 American Athletic Conference games this season. Friday night was their first.

The East Carolina women’s basketball team fell to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, 55-47, Friday evening in Minges Coliseum. Amiya Joyner, a Farmville Central High School grad, had another phenomenal performance, but a late comeback attempt fell short in the team’s conference opener.

The Golden Hurricanes used five threes in the first quarter to build up a lead and kept up the offense in the second quarter.

Joyner was the only bright spot for ECU in the first half of the game. Joyner had 12 of the 21 points at the break and she finished with 16.

Kimora Jenkins made the only three for the third quarter, late in the game. The offense kept it going in the fourth.

With only four minutes left, Morgan Mosely, cut the lead to six. But Tulsa was able to hang on and beat the Pirates.

Kim McNeill, ECU Coach, said, “The kids played really hard, I thought they battled to the end. You know, we just talked about it in the locker room, that you got to come out. You got to come out early. Especially in this league.

“Like, this league is too good. There’s no nights off in the league and you got to come out right in the jump. And I thought, if you look at the stat sheet, the first quarter really hurt us.”

ECU’s next basketball game is January 3rd at 8 pm. They are playing the Memphis Tigers in Memphis.