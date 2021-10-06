ECU women’s cross country team earns regional ranking

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The ECU women’s cross country team has earned a regional ranking for the first time since 2018, checking in at No. 14 in the Southeast Region according to a release by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

“Our women earned this honor by racing together as a team,” head coach Josey Weaver said. “They have bought into each other and what they want to accomplish together. It’s great to have our women’s program recognized as one of the best in the Southeast Region. However, our focus must remain on us getting better each week. If we can do that, we will be in a good place for our conference and regional championships.”

The Pirates finished 15th out of 38 teams at the Paul Short Run last weekend – a meet considered to be the top regular season event in the nation.

Abby Yourkavitch was the top ECU performer, placing 70th in the 6K with a career-best time of 21:22. Freshman Madeline Hill was next, crossing the line in 21:40 to claim 96th place. Lily Schlossberg, Jenna Strange and Alyssa Zack rounded out the top five with respective times of 21:47, 21:48 and 22:02.

“Our women had the best team performance I’ve been a part of since arriving at ECU,” Weaver stated. “They ran for each other. We had everything from upper class leadership to newcomers stepping up in a big way. There’s more work to do in the weeks ahead, but very proud of the way we lined up and raced.”

East Carolina returns to competition Oct. 15 when it hosts the Pirate Invitational at Overton’s Lake Kristi.

USTFCCCA Women’s Southeast Region Ranking (Week 4)