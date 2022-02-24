GREENVILLE, N.C – Due to inclement weather in the Tulsa area and its subsequent effect on the team’s travel plans, the East Carolina women’s basketball game against Tulsa scheduled for Thursday evening in Minges Coliseum has been postponed.

A new date and time for the game will be released in the near future.

Following the Tulsa contest, the Pirates will have a pair of games remaining in the regular season. First, ECU will host South Florida on Sunday afternoon in the team’s Senior Day. The Pirates will then close the regular season with a trip to Memphis for a game on Wed., March 2.