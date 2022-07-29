GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s golf team will participate in five events during the fall including the Pirate Collegiate Classic fourth-year head coach CC Buford announced Thursday.

CLICK HERE to see the full fall schedule

“We worked really hard to put together a schedule that is more competitive and that better prepares us for a postseason bid,” Buford said. “We’ve kept a couple tournaments locally that set us up to shoot low scores where we are familiar and have added three new events that will challenge us against a diverse group of schools that are nationally ranked.

The fall opens with the Pirates participating in the Cougar Classic (Sept. 12-13) in Charleston, S.C. It will be followed by a three-day event in Madison, Wisc. at the Badger Invitational (Sept. 18-20) and three days in Virginia Beach, Va. playing in the Evie Odom Invitational (Sept. 30-Oct. 2).

ECU will once again host its annual fall event, the Pirate Collegiate Classic, looking to defend its title. A year ago, they led start to finish posting a 19-over 883, 10 strokes better than second place Towson who shot a 29-over 893. Oda Sofie Kilsti took home medalist honors after carding a career-best 4-under 212 and finished five strokes ahead of the field.

“We’re eager to make a run at our sixth consecutive Pirate Collegiate Classic title on October 10-11 at Greenville Country Club,” Buford added. “Overall, this sets up to be one of the strongest schedules we have played in recent years. I know everyone in our program is looking forward to traveling to new venues, but most importantly going head-to-head against tougher opponents. Success is never guaranteed but, in our pursuit to be excellent this season, I am confident this schedule will set us up to get better each time we compete.

The spring portion of the Pirates’ schedule will be announced at a later date.