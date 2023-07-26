GREENVILLE, N.C. — The East Carolina women’s golf team will compete in ten total events over the course of the fall and spring seasons including hosting the Ironwood Invitational for the fourth consecutive spring as part of the upcoming 2023-24 season director of golf Kevin Williams announced on Wednesday morning.

The Pirates tee off the fall season at the Caledonia Golf Club in Pawley’s Island, S.C. (Sept. 10-12), where they will compete in the Golfweek Fall Challenge hosted by Golfweek Magazine. ECU will close out the month of September at the Lady Paladin Invitational hosted by Furman University in Greenville, S.C. (Sept. 22-24).

ECU will begin its three-event stretch in October with a trip to Virginia Beach for the Evie Odom Invitational at Princess Anne Country Club (Oct. 6-8). The Pirates turned in a strong performance in last year’s Evie Odom Invitational, tying for sixth place and carding two top-10 individual finishes, highlighted by Danielle Modder’s first collegiate top-10 finish with a final score of 1-over par 211 to tie for eighth place.

The Pirates conclude their fall slate at the Edisto Island Invitational in Edisto Island, S.C. (Oct. 16-17) and at the Landfall Tradition in Wilmington, N.C. (Oct. 27-29).

The spring schedule gets underway with the 2024 Lake Oconee Invitational (Feb. 23-25) at Great Waters Golf Club, marking the fourth time in the last five seasons that the Pirates have participated in the annual event. Trips to Wallace, N.C. for the 2024 UNCW/River Landing Invitational (Mar. 4-5) and Johns Creek, Ga. for the GSU Spring Invitational (Mar. 25-26) precede the Ironwood Invitational (Apr. 6-7) which the Pirates will host at Ironwood Golf and Country Club. ECU finished third in last year’s event with a final scorecard of 3-over par 291.

For the second consecutive season, the American Athletic Conference Championship will tee off at the Southern Hills Plantation Club in Brooksville, Fla. from April 15-17. The 2024 NCAA Regionals will be played May 6-8 at six host sites around the country followed by the NCAA Championship from May 17-22 at the Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, Calif.

ECU returns a strong core from last year’s team in graduate student Oda Sofie Kilsti, sophomore Danielle Modder, juniors Marta Perez, Andrea Miralles Llopis, Macie Burcham and Grayson Warren while welcoming three newcomers in freshmen Nicole Nash and Ella Stalvey and transfer Zoé Allaux.