GREENVILLE, N.C. — Director of Golf Kevin Williams has announced on Wednesday morning that Lisa Forss and Karsyn Roberts have signed a national letter of intent to compete for the Pirates’ golf program beginning in the fall of 2024.



Lisa Forss | Gothenburg, Sweden (Kitas Gymnasium)

Champion of the 2023 Svenska Junior Tour Elit #5 … Also captured individual honors at the 2023 Titleist Junior Masters Invitational and 2023 Ljunghusen Junior Games … Finished in third at the 2023 Svenska Junior Tour Division 1 Forsgarden #2 … Came in sixth at the 2023 Svenska Junior Tour Division 1 Örebro City #4.



Coach Williams’ Comment on Lisa Forss: “Lisa verbally committed before the coaching staff change but we were fortunate to meet her when she was on her official visit. She and her mom came out to watch our men’s team compete in our home event in March. Very impressed with her then, even more impressed when we had a video call after the coaching staff change. Competitive, hardworking, dedicated and a huge upside describe her golf game. We are very excited about the impact Lisa will have on our program as an athlete, academically and as a teammate.”



Lisa Forss’ comment:

“The moment I came to Greenville and ECU, I could see myself there as a future student-athlete. The atmosphere was a feeling of belonging to a big family despite being so far away from home. Coach Williams showed early on that he believed in me, and this is of course super important in order to develop and grow both as a person and a golfer. The girls in the team were so nice and friendly and I immediately felt welcome. This is just the right place for me!”



Karsyn Roberts | Pikeville, N.C. (Wayne Country Day)

Medalist and semifinalist at the 2023 North Carolina Junior Girls Championship … Won the 2023 PKBGT Precision Junior Girls Championship … Placed third at the 2023 Carolinas Twin States Championship … Finished fourth at the 2023 PKBGT National Tour Championship … Runner up at the 2022 PKBGT National Cutter Creek Girls Championship.



Coach Williams’ Comment on Karsyn Roberts: “Coach (Kathryn) Carson did a great job this summer evaluating talent and Karsyn was a name that kept coming up in our discussions on this recruiting class. We both were impressed, not only with the immense talent on display by Karsyn, but in the way she carried herself on the golf course. Her body language and willingness to dig deep in competition was apparent and something that impressed us greatly. Karsyn is going to make a tremendous impact on our program, and we look forward to seeing her compete for the Pirates.”



Coach Carson’s Comment on Karsyn Roberts: “We are excited to sign Karsyn, a local talent from Pikeville, NC!! Karsyn fits what we are looking for in our student-athletes both on and off the golf course. We watched Karsyn play a lot of golf this summer and we came away very impressed with her game, especially her length off the tee. We can’t wait to add Karsyn to our Pirate Golf family next fall.'”



Karsyn Roberts’ comment:

“I picked ECU because it’s near and dear to my heart. All of the women in my family have attended ECU. I have always wanted to be close to home and I am fortunate that such a wonderful university is so close. I love the size of the campus and am so excited to become a part of the golf family. I look forward to working hard and making ECU proud that they picked me!”