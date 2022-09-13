CHARLESTON, S.C. – East Carolina posted a 52-over par 904 to finish 18th at the eighth annual Cougar Classic. The two-day, 54-hole event was held at the par-71, 6,269-yard Yeamans Hall Club.

Senior Oda Sofie Kilsti led the Pirates posting four-over par 217 and tallied 10 birdies, 12 bogeys and a double bogey to tie for 45th. Freshman Danielle Modder finished 12-over par 225 to tie for 78th in her first collegiate event. Sophomore Andrea Miralles Llopis tied for 92nd, recording 16-over par 229.

Sophomores Marta Perez (21-over, 234) and Grayson Warren (24-over, 237) rounded out the Pirates roster, finishing 95th and 96threspectively.

Ole Miss won team honors with a 13-under par 839, eking out Clemson (12-under, 840) by one stroke. Host College of Charleston (849), Florida State (850), Miami (even, 852) and Michigan State (even, 852) rounded out the top five.

The Pirates return to action on Sunday, Sept. 18 when they travel to Madison, Wis. to play in the Badger Invitational.