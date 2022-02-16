ECU women’s golf finishes second in spring opener

Tournament: Sea Best Intercollegiate

Location: Jacksonville, Fla.

Course: San Jose Golf and Country Club

ECU Finish: t2nd of 18 teams (316-294-306=916, +52)

Top ECU Individual: Oda Sofie Kilsti (3rd, 75-67-76=218)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Junior Oda Sofie Kilsti (75-67-76) shot a 2-over par score of 218 at the Sea Best Intercollegiate to lead the East Carolina women’s golf team to a second-place tie to open its spring season schedule.

The two-day, 54-hole event was held at the par 72, 6,336-yard San Jose Golf and Country Club.

The Pirates posted a tournament score of 916 (316-294-306), trailing only champion Campbell (897), matching USC Upstate and ahead of Top 50 selection Coastal Carolina (No. 49) and American Athletic Conference member Cincinnati. ECU’s second-round clip of 294 ranked as the second-lowest overall 18-hole score during tourney action.

With her third-place individual finish, Kilsti posted her third Top 5 placement of the season and career. Her second-round score of 67 (-5) was an event best and tied for fifth in program history, and additionally, Kilsti topped all individuals in Par 5 scoring with a 4.42 average.

Redshirt freshman Riley Hamilton finished tied for 20th after carding a 234 (80-77-77), while senior Julie Boysen Hillestad turned in a 236 (87-71-78), which was good enough for a share of 29th. Rounding out the East Carolina lineup were senior Kathryn Carson (80-79-78=237, t33rd) and freshman Andrea Miralles Llopis (81-82-75=238, t38th).

ECU led the field in birdies (38) and Par 5 scoring (5.03), while Llopis added to the individual accomplishments with a tournament co-best 11 birdies – two more than Kilsti and Hillestad, who both stood tied for third in that category.

The Pirates will return to action on Friday, Feb. 18 when they participate in the Reynolds Lake Oconee Invitational at the Great Waters Golf Course in Greensboro, Ga.

Quotables

Head Coach CC Buford

“It felt really good to get back out there. After months of strong prep in the off-season, the girls were ready to compete again under tournament pressures.

“The weather in January really limited us from getting in the practice we would have liked, but I was proud of and grateful of the efforts put forth by the girls and our support staff to put us in a position to be tournament ready.

“I thought we showed a lot of positives throughout the week. Our good stretches were really good, but we made too many mistakes out there in critical moments that held us back.

“For our first tournament, I am excited about what this group is capable of accomplishing, and we will get some things cleaned up before our quick turnaround at The Reynolds Plantation Lake Oconee Invitational this weekend.”

Oda Sofie Kilsti

“We have waited for four months to start up again with tournaments. It’s really exciting to see that all our hard work is paying off, and it was a perfect start to the season. I can’t wait to see what we accomplished next!”