MADISON, WIS. – The East Carolina women’s golf team finished 13th in the Badger Invitational, which was contested at the 72-par, 6,248-yard University Ridge Golf Club in Madison, Wis.

As a team, the Pirates shot 62-over-par 926 in the three-day, 54-hole event.

Sophomore Marta Perez led ECU with a 9-over-par 225 performance to tie for 41st. Senior Oda Sofie Kilsti shot 10-over-par 226 to tie for 44th and sophomore Andrea Miralles Llopis finished 66th (75-82-81) to round out the top three finishers for the Pirates.

Freshman Danielle Modder tied for 67th (82-77-80) in her second collegiate event and sophomore Macie Burcham finished at 71st (81-82-80) in her first event of the season.

Nebraska shot 1-under-par 863 to earn team honors followed by Old Dominion (874), Notre Dame (874), North Florida (876), Wisconsin (876) and Washington State (876).

Up next, the Pirates will travel to Virginia Beach, Va. to compete in the Evie Odom Invitational on Sept. 30.