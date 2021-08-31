ECU women’s golf team announces 2021-22 schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The 2021-22 East Carolina women’s golf schedule includes two home events as part of its 10-tournament slate leading up to the 2022 American Athletic Conference Championship in Pinehurst.

The Pirates will play four events in the fall with two bookend trips to the South Carolina Lowcountry. The fall slate begins Sept. 12 at the Golfweek Women’s Collegiate at the Caledonia Golf Club on Pawley’s Island, S.C. and concludes at the Palmetto Intercollegiate on Kiawah Island (Oct. 25-26). ECU will host its annual fall tournament, Pirate Collegiate Classic, Sept. 20-21 at the Greenville Country Club before heading to Virginia Beach, Va., to compete in the Princess Anne Invitational (Oct. 3-5).

The spring lineup consists of two tournaments in February, three in March and two in April beginning Feb. 14 at the San Jose Intercollegiate in Jacksonville, Fla. ECU will then compete in the Lake Oconee Invitational (Feb. 18-20) in Lake Oconee, Ga., before returning to a more familiar course at River Landing Classic (March 7-8) in Wallace. The Pirates will make their third trip to the Palmetto State to participate in Briar’s Creek Invitational (March 14-15) on Johns Island, S.C., and travel to Tennessee for the Chattanooga Classic (March 27-28) at the Black Creek Club.

ECU’s final tournament before the American Athletic Conference Championship will be the Ironwood Invitational, held April 4-5 at Ironwood Country Club in Greenville.

The American Championship will be held in Pinehurst for the second consecutive year beginning April 17. The three-day tournament will be play on historic Pinehurst No. 6, where ECU finished in third-place last season.

The 2022 NCAA Regionals will be played May 9-11 at four sites around the country followed by the NCAA Championship at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Tempe, Ariz., May 20-25.