ECU women’s golf team finishes 13th at Evie Odom Invitational

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The East Carolina women’s golf team finished in 13th place at the Evie Odom Invitational on Tuesday at the Par-70, 5,824-yard Princess Ann Country Club.

The Pirates finished with a three-round score of 903 after posting its best round of the tournament this afternoon, 289 after opening with a 314 Sunday and then recording a 300 Monday.

Redshirt freshman Riley Hamilton (74-73-75) and true freshman Macie Burcham (81-69-72) led ECU as they finished tied for 47th with a three-round score of 12-over 222. Burcham recorded the first under-par round of her career Monday, carding a 1-under 69. She was the lone Pirate to shoot under par in any round during the event.

Fifth-year senior Kathryn Carson finished two strokes behind her teammates, tied for 55th at 14-over 224 (79-72-73).

Freshman Andrea Miralles Llopis posted a three-day score of 19-over 229 (84-74-71), while senior Julie Boysen Hillestad fired a 23-over 233 (79-81-73) in her first action since the opening week of the season. Junior Caroline Hermes rounded the Pirates lineup at 26-over 236 (82-82-72).

UCF took home the team title with a three-round tally of 1-over-par 841 led by Tunrada Piddon, who captured individual medalist honors with a score of 10-under 200 (67-66-67).

East Carolina will close out its fall season at the Palmetto Intercollegiate, which will be held at the Kiawah Island Resort in South Carolina, Oct. 25-26.