ECU women’s golf team finishes sixth at Pinetree Collegiate

Tournament: Pinetree Women’s Collegiate

Location: Kennesaw, Ga.

Course: Pinetree Country Club

ECU Finish: 6th of 10 teams (302-304-296=902, 38-over par)

Top ECU Individual: Julie Boysen Hillestad (t11th, 221/5-over)

KENNESAW, Ga. – Junior Julie Boysen Hillestad posted a final round 71 (1-under) finished tied for 11th at the 2021 Pinetree Women’s Collegiate Tuesday afternoon. The two-day, 54-hole event was being played at the par-72, 6,203-yard Pinetree Country Club.

“Pinetree Country Club was a tricky course that made it tough to know where we needed to be to take advantage of its challenges,” second-year head coach CC Buford said. “That being said, we did not have our best golf and the toughness of the course magnified that.

“Julie had two very good rounds which kept us in the hunt both days of the tournament and it was great to see Dorthea put together a round that is where she wants to be. We know the areas in which we need to improve and we will be putting in the work over the next few days to prepare us for the two most important tournaments of the year.

“This week was the third weekend in a row of competition. The upcoming two weeks will give us some much needed recovery time as we prepare to defend our home course at Ironwood.”

Boysen recorded her third career Top 25 placement at ECU after carding a score of 221 (5-over). In the event she had an eagle on the par-5 11th hole during the opening round to go along with 11 birdies (tied for second) and 26 pars. She opened the tournament with an even-par 72 and followed that with rounds of 78 and 71 to lead the Pirates. Boysen led the entire 62-person field in par-3 scoring averaging (2.83, 2-under) and tied for third in par-5 scoring (4.58, 5-under).

“It was definitely a tournament with many ups and downs, but I’m happy I was able to finish it off strong,” Hillestad added. “I’m looking forward to getting some good practice in over the next couple of weeks before our home tournament at Ironwood. Putting three good rounds together is something I will continue to work on.”

Senior Dorthea Forbrigd earned her second Top 20 of the season and 29th of her career following her nine-over par 225. Entering final round action, Forbrigd was tied for 43rd and jumped 23 spots after carding a three-under 69, which was her first sub-70 score of the season. In all she tallied nine birdies (tied for fifth overall) to go along with 30 pars.

The Pirates (24-22) finished sixth after posting rounds of 302, 304 and 295 for a 38-over par 902 finishing ahead of Penn State, Delaware, Rutgers and Memphis. Fifth-ranked Florida State cruised to the team title with a two-under 862 finishing 25 strokes ahead of second place Kennesaw State (887). Rounding out the top five were East Tennessee State (892), Chattanooga (898) and Mercer (899).

Fellow senior Michelle Forsland claimed a share of 25th place following her 10-over par 226. It marked her third Top 25 finish of the season and posted rounds of 72, 76 and 78. She tallied six birdies to go along with 33 pars.

Rounding out the Pirates’ roster were senior Kathryn Carson (230/14-over) for a share of 40th and sophomore Caroline Hermes (251/35-over) finishing 61st. Carson posted 33 pars in the event, which ranked among the tournament’s statistical leaders (tied for 23rd). Sophomore Oda Sofie Kilsti was a late scratch from the Pirates roster on Monday morning.

ECU returns to action on Saturday, April 2 when it plays host to the ECU Easter Invitational which will be played at the Ironwood Country Club.