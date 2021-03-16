ECU women’s golf team ties for 12th at Briar’s Creek Invitational

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. – Sophomore Oda Sofie Kilsti and senior Michelle Forsland both finished tied for 42nd place at the 2021 Briar’s Creek Invitational. The two-day, 54-hole event was being played at the par-72, 6,110-yard Golf Club at Briar’s Creek.

“We got off to a rocky start and had a tough time turning that around,” said second year head coach CC Buford. “I don’t think we were as prepared as we needed to be heading down to Briar’s Creek. The conditions were tough with strong winds, but this year we had played well in windy conditions. It was frustrating to see us lose confidence being affected by outside factors.

“We had some positive stretches through the tournament where I felt we played to our potential, but when we aren’t recovering well for 54 holes and we are going to finish in the bottom half of the leader board.”

Kilsti, who posted a top 12 finish last week at River Landing, carded rounds of 79, 71 and 77 for a 227 (11-over par). She tallied six birdies and 34 pars to go with 14 bogies (or worse) and posted a 4.13 scoring average on the par-4 holes to rank ninth among the individual leaders.

Forsland closed out the event with a two-under 72 Tuesday, which consisted of 14 pars, three birdies and one bogey. On Monday and into early Tuesday, as play was suspended due to darkness, she posted an opening round 80 (two-over) and a 77 (five-over). In the first two rounds, Forsland had 19 birdies, four birdies and 12 holes with at least a bogey.

“Michelle had a very inspiring round today,” Buford added. “After a rough start opening with a bogey, she responded by holing a putt from about 15 feet for birdie. She had two other birdies throughout the final round to finish two-under today. She is starting to fit all the pieces in her game together and it is really showing up in her tournament scores. We need to have a good week of practice and continue to find ways to get better and peak at the right time.”

“After a disappointing first day I was ready to keep building on what we are working on as a team,” Forsland said. “Commitment to every shot and some belief in what I am doing was key to today’s round. I really enjoyed Tuesday and I hit many good shots out there. The belief our coaches have in us and in each other has inspired positive energy, which will give us momentum to play our best going forward.”

The Pirates (22-17) finished tied for 12th after posting rounds of 319, 293 and 296 for a 44-over par 908 finishing ahead of Boston College, Campbell, No. 49 Kansas and Indiana. Host College of Charleston took home the team title with a nine-over 873 finishing one stroke ahead of No. 18 Miami, 874) and 13 in front of No. 14 Maryland (886).

Senior Dorthea Forbrigd finished tied for 46th with a tournament score of 228 (12-over). She opened the event with 12 pars and a birdie, which came on the first hole. Her second round consisted of 11 pars, three birdies and four bogies for a one-over 73. Tuesday, she posted a three-over 75 with two birdies and 11 pars.

Rounding out the Pirates’ roster were senior Kathryn Carson (232/16-over) and junior Julie Boysen Hillestad (240/24-over) finishing tied for 64th and 80th. Carson posted 35 pars in the event, which ranked among the tournament’s statistical leaders (tied for 14).

ECU returns to action on Monday, March 22 when it participates in the Pinetree Collegiate in Kennesaw, Ga.