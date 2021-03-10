ECU women’s golf team wins title at River Landing

WALLACE, N.C. – Behind the solid play where three of the starting five members shot below par Tuesday, the East Carolina women’s golf team cruised to the River Landing Classic team title Tuesday after posting a score of 849 (15-under). The two-day, 54-hole event is being held at the par-72, 5,960-yard Landing Course.

The Pirates (17-6), who won their 33rd team title in program history, claimed their first under second-year head coach CC Buford winning by four strokes over second place Coastal Carolina (853/11-under). Rounding out the top five were East Tennessee State (854/10-under), James Madison (858/6-under) and Rutgers (865/1-over). The two-day score of 849 is the second-lowest in ECU history trailing only its 847, which came in the fall of 2017 at the Pinehurst Challenge.

“Today was a really solid day for our team and a win is an exciting step in the right direction for our program,” said ECU Head Coach CC Buford. “This tournament displayed the depth this team has and that any one of our players can be the best on the course that day.

“This format of playing together, instead of being paired with other teams, gave us great insight seeing our players hit every shot of the tournament. The most fun was seeing each of them cheer on their teammates. They helped keep each other calm, but also pushed one another and inspiring the group to continue making birdies. This will give us great momentum heading into a big field this weekend at Briar’s Creek.”

Junior transfer Julie Boysen Hillestad posted a career-best collegiate score of 207 (9-under), which is the second-lowest 54-hole total in the Pirate annuals. She carded rounds of 65, 69 and 73 and set the River Landing Classic 36-hole record with a 134. Her opening round of 65 tied three other golfers, including fellow teammate Dorthea Forbrigd, for the lowest round at ECU.

“Every part of my game was working,” Hillestad said. “Very early on I was able to see the putts fall. It was so exciting to have many personal bests, my first round of the event being my college-best by six shots, and to have the second-lowest tournament score at ECU gives me confidence that I am getting better and where I need to be. Joining this team is one of the best decisions I have made in my life. It is a group of special people and winning together as a team today felt amazing”.

Fellow Norwegians Michelle Forsland and Oda Sofie Kilsti finished tied for 11th after their final scores of 215 (1-under). Forsland recorded her second-straight top 20 finish as a Pirate with rounds of 71, 72 and 72, while Kilsti claimed her first career top 15 placement (71-71-73).

Forbrigd and fellow upperclassman Kathryn Carson claimed a share of 21st place after shooting 219 (3-over) in the event. After an opening round 79, Forbrigd rebounded with consecutive rounds 70 (2-under). Carson shot a 3-under 69 on Tuesday after posting scores of 76 and 74 on Monday.

Playing as an individual for the second consecutive event was sophomore Caroline Hermes with a score of 244 (12-over) for a share of 65th.

“It was sweet to see some Pirate fans at River Landing cheering on the team,” Buford added. “Chants of Purple and Gold never go unnoticed, even on the golf course! This team has a very special place and my heart. They are starting to see what we are capable of and when everyone is playing their best, there is no limit to what we can achieve.”

The Pirates will return to action on Monday, March 15 when they participate in the Briar’s Creek Invitational at Johns Island, S.C.