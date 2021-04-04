ECU women’s golf team wins tournament

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Behind another solid team effort during third round action where it shot a 4-over par 292, the East Carolina women’s golf team earned their second team win of the spring capturing the ECU Easter Invitational. The two-day, 54-hole event was being held at the par-72, 6,188-yard Ironwood Country Club.

The Pirates (34-22), who won their 34th team title in program history, claimed their third under second-year head coach CC Buford winning by two strokes over second place College of Charleston (890/26-over). Rounding out the top five were Augusta (891/27-over), Coastal Carolina (893/29-over) and Campbell (895/31-over). Since the Pirates started hosting events in 2000, the victory marked the eighth time they won the team title and it’s the fifth consecutive team win since 2015 (no tournament in 2018).

Junior Julie Boysen Hillestad posted a team-best score of 218 (2-over) finishing tied for fifth place. She opened the event with a 77 (5-over) before carding rounds of 70 (2-under) and 71 (1-under) for her second Top 5 placement as a Pirate following her third place finish at the River Landing Classic. Hillestad led the field in eagles (two) with both coming on the par-5, 515-yard 13th hole in the first and third rounds. She also stood among the leaders in total pars (t5th/39), par-3 scoring (t5th/3.00), par-4 scoring (t7th/4.13) and par-5 scoring (t11th/4.83).

Fellow Norwegians Oda Sofa Kilsti (219) and Michell Forsland (223) joined Hillestad finishing inside the Top 20. Kilsti, who earned her second career Top 11 placement, fired rounds of 74 (2-over), 71 (1-under) and 74 (2-over) recording her second-best 54-hole score of the season behind her 1-under 215 at River Landing Classic (t11th). She finished ranked among the tournament leaders in par-4 scoring (t1st/4.03), eagles (t2nd/1), total pars (t12th/36), par-5 scoring (t12th/4.92) and birdies (t17th/six)

Forsland picked up her third Top 20 finish of the season after rounds of 76 (4-over), 72 (even) and 75 (3-over) which culminated in a 7-over par 223, her second-lowest score of the season (215/1-under at River Landing). She finished tied for fifth in par-5 scoring with a 4.58 average, while also tallying seven birdies (t10th) and 34 pars (t20th).

Rounding out the Pirates roster were Kathryn Carson (228) and Caroline Hermes (260) who finished tied for 28th and 52nd. Carson posted rounds of 78, 78 and 72 while Hermes carded rounds of 89, 83 and 88.

The Pirates will return to action on Sunday, April 18 when they participate in the American Athletic Championships in Pinehurst, N.C.