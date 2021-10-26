ECU women’s golf team wraps up fall season at Kiawah Island, finishes 11th

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — The East Carolina women’s golf team concluded its 2021 fall season with an 11th-place finish at the Palmetto Intercollegiate on Tuesday.

North Florida posted an 8-under-par team score of 856 to win the tournament by 11 shots over South Florida who finished second at 3-over 867. Sam Houston finished third at 6-over 870 followed by College of Charleston (+8) and Xavier (+15) in fourth and fifth respectively.

Julie Boysen Hillestad posted her second top 10 finish of the season, tying for 10th at par-216. She opened the tournament with a season-low round of 5-under 67 before firing a 74 and 75 in the next two rounds. She has five top 10 finishes in nine events played in the last calendar year.

Kathryn Carson posted an 8-over 224 (72-77-75) to tie for 37th. Caroline Hermes finished at 14-over 230 (78-74-78) with Andrea Miralles Llopis (74-80-77) and Riley Hamilton each carding a 15-over 231 (73-79-79).

ECU finished the fall season with one win and a third place in its four fall events. The spring season begins Feb. 14, 2022 at the San Jose Intercollegiate in Jacksonville, Fla.