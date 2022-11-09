GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s basketball program signed three players to their 2022-23 recruiting class, head coach Kim McNeill announced Wednesday.



“When putting a recruiting class together, the first goal is always to get great young ladies on and off the court,” said McNeill. “The second goal is to find players who can fit our defensive system. With this group we wanted to make sure all of those things were accomplished but also to find players who can shoot the ball and add more offensive threats to the team. All three of them have a unique skillset when it comes to the offensive side of the ball. We are extremely excited to announce the 2022-2023 signing class to our family.”



Jaedyn Cook – Forward – John Marshall High School – Richmond, Va.

Jaedyn Cook joins the Pirates out of Richmond, Va. A state champion and two-time regional champion in high school, Cook brings a winning pedigree to East Carolina. Cook also competed in AAU basketball for Team Loaded Premier. The 6’3″ forward was named Regional Player of the Year as a junior and will look to add to her success in her final year of high school. The daughter of Darryl and Ricke Cook, she is not the only athlete in the family as her brother, Darryl, Jr. played football collegiately at Norfolk state. Cook is the youngest of seven siblings.



McNeill on Cook: “We are so happy to announce the addition of Jaedyn to our family. With Jaedyn, we are continuing to add versatility to our forward group. She operates well out of the high post by stretching the floor with her shooting and her passing ability. Jaedyn can also cause problems on the low block. She has a knack for rebounding and blocking shots which fits perfectly into our defensive system.”



Karina Gordon – Guard – St. Thomas Aquinas High School – Hallandale, Fla.

Karina Gordon comes to ECU from Hallandale Fla. Gordon was named to the Broward Fab Five and earned a First-Team All-County nod in addition to being named Big 8 Tournament MVP and Big 8 Player of the Year. The 5’9″ combo guard averaged 16.4 points per game and contributed three rebounds per contest on the glass as a junior, numbers she will look to build upon as she enters her senior year. Gordon is the daughter of Christina and Kareem Gordon and has two older siblings.



McNeill on Gordon: “We are happy to announce the addition of Karina to our family. Karina is a three-level scorer who can shoot the three with range. She has athleticism and quickness and will compete on both sides of the ball. She comes from a winning environment in high school where she won state titles – and will compete for another one this year.”



Khia Miller – Guard – Sidwell Friends School – Woodbridge, Va.