GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s basketball team has announced the signing of transfers Taliyah and Tatyana Wyche. The Wyche twins join the Pirates after two seasons at the University of Florida and will have two years of eligibility remaining.



“We are extremely excited to add Taliyah and Tatyana to our Family,” said head coach Kim McNeill .” We recruited them out of high school and felt really good about it, but they decided to stay home and go to the University of Florida. Their size and versatility will be a huge asset to our forward group.”



Taliyah, a 6-2 forward, was the 18th ranked forward by ESPN out of high school while Tatyana, a 6-3 forward, was ranked 29th. Both players were three-star recruits in the 2021 recruiting class out of American Heritage High School. Tatyana was also recognized as a four-star recruit and the No. 109 player in her class by ProspectsNation.com.



“Tatyana is a talented, physical, athletic post player. Her knack for rebounding and rim running will enhance our offense. She loves physicality and plays with a tremendous amount of passion,” continued McNeill. “Taliyah’s versatility as a post player will allow her to play with her back to basket and allow her to face up. She has a variety of moves with her back to basket but also has the ability to face up and put the ball on the floor.”



The Fort Lauderdale, Fla. natives bring unique skillsets and high levels of athleticism that will allow them to fit into the Pirates’ high-octane defensive-minded system while providing a varied offensive presence.

The Wyche sisters join a resurgent ECU program fresh on the heels of their first AAC Championship and third NCAA Tournament appearance.